American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,297,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.82. 27,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,724. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

