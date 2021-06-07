American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 1.3% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $38,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,297,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,627,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 75,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,724. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

