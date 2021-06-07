América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.66

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 8166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 64.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

