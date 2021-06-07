Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,389.53. 14,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,760. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,280.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

