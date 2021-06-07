Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 152,671 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,671 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

SCZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.08. 1,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,775. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76.

