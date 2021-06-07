Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,448.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,311.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,453.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,928 shares of company stock valued at $132,532,810. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

