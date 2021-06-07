Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.28. 1,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.