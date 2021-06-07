Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.83. 108,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175,754. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.