Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $10.78 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,013 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.37. 675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,551. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.