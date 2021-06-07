Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 4th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173,890 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $404,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.79. 124,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,947,514. The company has a market capitalization of $586.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.