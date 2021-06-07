Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $2.52 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00409222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00264327 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00156198 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005129 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

