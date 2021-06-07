Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $24,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,872. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.