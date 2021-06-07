ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue raised ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.82. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.