Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 0.5% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.24. 36,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

