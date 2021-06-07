Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,174 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $505.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,971. The company has a market capitalization of $241.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.13. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.84 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

