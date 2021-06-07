Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $40,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AON stock opened at $251.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

