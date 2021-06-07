Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 2,484 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 71,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $41.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $222,313.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,041.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,146 shares of company stock worth $4,734,055 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

