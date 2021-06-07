Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 669.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 215,264 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 775,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

