Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,400 shares of company stock worth $33,721,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $47.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

