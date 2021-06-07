Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) Shares Bought by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,155 shares during the quarter. Absolute Core Strategy ETF comprises 1.5% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 25.42% of Absolute Core Strategy ETF worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ABEQ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.34. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56. Absolute Core Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

