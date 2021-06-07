AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 124.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,677 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.39. 57,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,075. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

