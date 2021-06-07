Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 131.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 136,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,468. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

