ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.28

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 821045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

