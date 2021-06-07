AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,593. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

