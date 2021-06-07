902 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 902 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,092,000 after buying an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1,883.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,597,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $882.81. 997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $828.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $889.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

