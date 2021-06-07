886,548 Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 886,548 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.87% of Immersion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth $101,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of IMMR opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $268.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $362,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,912.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,328. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

