$737.87 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $737.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $637.59 million and the highest is $784.20 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $637.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $559.56. 7,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $294.17 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

