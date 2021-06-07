62,745 Shares in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Bought by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 62,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $4,307,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 489.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 107,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,694.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $496,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $539.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

