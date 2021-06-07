$62.46 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post $62.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $67.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $248.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $243.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $267.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services makes up 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.59.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

