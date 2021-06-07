5,920 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 630.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 106.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 69,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $4,112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $145.55 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,920,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

