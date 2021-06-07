$58.09 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $58.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the highest is $61.35 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $16.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $227.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $236.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $276.28 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $296.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGS shares. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

AGS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 243,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $391.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

