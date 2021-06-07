$494.33 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post sales of $494.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $499.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $454.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million.

CVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after buying an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Covanta by 191.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. 14,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38. Covanta has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

