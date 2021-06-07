$464.61 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report $464.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.75 million and the lowest is $459.10 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $428.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,589 shares of company stock worth $6,143,774. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,958. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $153.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

