$41.89 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post $41.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.54 million and the lowest is $40.25 million. IMAX reported sales of $8.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 372.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $231.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.54 million to $242.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $353.25 million, with estimates ranging from $321.20 million to $394.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 12,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

