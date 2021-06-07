3,587 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $118.17 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADS. Stephens boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

