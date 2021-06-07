3,296 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,296 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $92,543,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,143,774. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

NYSE:EXP opened at $147.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.65. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

