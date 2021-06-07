$29.50 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post $29.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.10 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $31.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $120.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $117.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSBW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.49. 6,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,183.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

