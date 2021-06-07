$282.60 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce sales of $282.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the highest is $287.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $284.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

PB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,846. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after acquiring an additional 484,123 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,552,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

