$2.24 EPS Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THG traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,675. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

