1,348 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.41. The company had a trading volume of 165,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,268,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.