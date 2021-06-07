12,406 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $59.16.

