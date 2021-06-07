$101.71 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report sales of $101.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.22 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $65.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $388.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $445.90 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of CHUY traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,814. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $836.21 million, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $804,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,057 shares of company stock worth $8,139,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

