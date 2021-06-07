$10.71 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce sales of $10.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.46 billion and the highest is $11.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $40.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.20 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 109,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.66. 1,557,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

