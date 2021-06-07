$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.85. Synaptics reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.27. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

