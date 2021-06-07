$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $127.85. 2,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $82.06 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

