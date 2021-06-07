$1.45 EPS Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.52. The company had a trading volume of 182,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,838. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.68. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

