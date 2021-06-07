$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.21. Enova International reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Enova International news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,341 shares of company stock worth $1,575,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Enova International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enova International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,555. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Enova International has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

