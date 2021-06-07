$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,213. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

