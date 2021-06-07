$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,459,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,134. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

