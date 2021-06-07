$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 221,336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 885,815 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 469,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

